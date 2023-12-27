Will Matt Grzelcyk Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 27?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Grzelcyk stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Grzelcyk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
- Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Grzelcyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|L 5-2
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
