James van Riemsdyk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres face off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you'd like to wager on van Riemsdyk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)



Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In five of 31 games this year, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 15 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

van Riemsdyk has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

van Riemsdyk's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 31 Games 5 20 Points 1 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.