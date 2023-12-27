Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 27?
Will Jake DeBrusk light the lamp when the Boston Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk stats and insights
- In four of 31 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- DeBrusk has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:21
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
