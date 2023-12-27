Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 27?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will David Pastrnak score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pastrnak stats and insights
- Pastrnak has scored in 16 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- In two games against the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on 11 shots.
- Pastrnak has picked up six goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- He takes 5.1 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|24:18
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|23:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.