The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will David Pastrnak score a goal in this matchup?

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • Pastrnak has scored in 16 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • In two games against the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on 11 shots.
  • Pastrnak has picked up six goals and 13 assists on the power play.
  • He takes 5.1 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 22:41 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

