High school basketball is happening today in Cumberland County, Maine, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cape Elizabeth High School at Freeport High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 27
  • Location: Freeport, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.