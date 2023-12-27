Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Coyle are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Charlie Coyle vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:54 per game on the ice, is +1.

In seven of 32 games this season Coyle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Coyle has a point in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Coyle has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Coyle goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coyle Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 32 Games 6 20 Points 4 10 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

