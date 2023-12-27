Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Casey Mittelstadt in particular on Wednesday, when the Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (44 points), via registered 20 goals and 24 assists.

Brad Marchand has chipped in with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists).

Pavel Zacha's 21 points this season are via eight goals and 13 assists.

In 16 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 9-2-4. He has conceded 35 goals (2.25 goals against average) and has recorded 447 saves.

Sabres Players to Watch

Buffalo's Mittelstadt has recorded 21 assists and nine goals in 35 games. That's good for 30 points.

Rasmus Dahlin is a key contributor for Buffalo, with 29 total points this season. In 34 contests, he has scored 10 goals and provided 19 assists.

This season, Jeff Skinner has scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists for Buffalo, giving him a point total of 25.

In the crease, Buffalo's Eric Comrie is 1-5-0 this season, amassing 144 saves and allowing 23 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .862 save percentage (68th in the league).

Bruins vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 18th 3.06 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 5th 2.66 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 14th 31 Shots 30.3 17th 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 29.7 10th 7th 24.49% Power Play % 14.14% 26th 3rd 85.83% Penalty Kill % 80.18% 15th

