Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Brandon Carlo going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlo stats and insights
- In two of 32 games this season, Carlo has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- Carlo has no points on the power play.
- Carlo's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Carlo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:53
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
