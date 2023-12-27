Brad Marchand Game Preview: Bruins vs. Sabres - December 27
The Boston Bruins, including Brad Marchand, are in action Wednesday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Marchand's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.
Brad Marchand vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)
Bruins vs Sabres Game Info
Marchand Season Stats Insights
- Marchand's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:32 per game on the ice, is 0.
- In 10 of 32 games this season Marchand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 21 of 32 games this season, Marchand has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Marchand has an assist in 13 of 32 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Marchand's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.
- There is a 52.6% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Marchand Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|32
|Games
|6
|28
|Points
|8
|13
|Goals
|2
|15
|Assists
|6
