Best Bets & Odds for the Texas State vs. Rice Game – Tuesday, December 26
The First Responder Bowl will feature a matchup between the Texas State Bobcats and the Rice Owls. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas State vs. Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Texas State vs. Rice?
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Rice 33, Texas State 28
- Texas State is 4-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- The Bobcats have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter and won every time.
- This season, Rice has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Owls have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 63.6%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Rice (+3.5)
- Texas State has played 11 games, posting five wins against the spread.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Rice has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- So far this year, the Owls have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.
Parlay your bets together on the Texas State vs. Rice matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (60)
- Six of Texas State's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 60 points.
- There have been four Rice games that have finished with a combined score over 60 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 66.3 points per game, 6.3 points more than the point total of 60 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Texas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61
|60.4
|61.4
|Implied Total AVG
|35.4
|35.8
|35
|ATS Record
|5-6-0
|2-3-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-0
|2-3-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-0
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
Rice
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.7
|50.9
|54.9
|Implied Total AVG
|31.2
|29.5
|33.2
|ATS Record
|7-3-1
|4-1-1
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-0
|4-2-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.