Travis Kelce vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where they'll be up against Robert Spillane and the Las Vegas Raiders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Chiefs pass catchers' matchup against the Raiders' pass defense, continue reading.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|120.4
|9.3
|3
|75
|9.54
Travis Kelce vs. Robert Spillane Insights
Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense
- Travis Kelce has hauled in 85 receptions for 924 yards (71.1 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.
- In terms of the passing game, Kansas City is averaging the fourth-most yards in the league, at 255.6 (3,579 total passing yards).
- The Chiefs are 11th in the league in scoring offense, at 22.8 points per game.
- Kansas City has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.9 times per game (second in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Chiefs are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 82 total red-zone pass attempts (56.2% red-zone pass rate).
Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense
- Robert Spillane has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 119 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to defending against the pass, Las Vegas' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with 2,934 passing yards allowed (209.6 per game) and 13th with 18 passing touchdowns allowed.
- This season, the Raiders have been getting it done on defense, with 20 points allowed per game (eighth in NFL).
- Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.
Travis Kelce vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats
|Travis Kelce
|Robert Spillane
|Rec. Targets
|110
|47
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|85
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.9
|34
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|924
|119
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|71.1
|8.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|407
|6
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|17
|3.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|3
|Interceptions
