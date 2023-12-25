Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 144-119 win over the Kings, Porzingis put up 24 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

Below, we break down Porzingis' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.2 18.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.9 7.6 Assists -- 1.7 1.5 PRA -- 27.8 27.7 PR -- 26.1 26.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Porzingis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Lakers

Porzingis has taken 12.1 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 9.6% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Porzingis' opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.7.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 16th in the league, giving up 114.2 points per game.

The Lakers are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have given up 26.7 per game, 17th in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 14 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2022 38 21 11 5 2 1 2 12/4/2022 34 27 9 3 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.