Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Brown put up 24 points and six rebounds in a 145-108 win versus the Clippers.

In this piece we'll dive into Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.8 24.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.7 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.8 PRA -- 31.4 32.8 PR -- 27.7 29 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.7



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Lakers

Brown has taken 18.5 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 19.8% and 19.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Lakers, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.7 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 16th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 114.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.7 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 24th in the league, conceding 14.0 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 39 37 9 3 2 1 1 12/13/2022 43 25 15 5 3 0 3

