The Kansas City Chiefs' (9-5) injury report heading into their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) currently features 11 players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 25 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chiefs enter the matchup after winning 27-17 over the New England Patriots in their last outing on December 17.

Their last time out, the Raiders won 63-21 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Nir (personal) Full Participation In Practice Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out Kadarius Toney WR Hip Out Mecole Hardman WR Thumb Out Travis Kelce TE Neck Full Participation In Practice Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Trey Smith OG Hip Full Participation In Practice Wanya Morris OL Hip Full Participation In Practice Rashee Rice WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Cam Jones LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Questionable D.J. Turner WR Shoulder Questionable Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Questionable Andre James C Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jack Jones CB Knee Questionable Brandon Facyson CB Shin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Bilal Nichols DT Back Full Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Jesper Horsted TE Hamstring Questionable Dylan Parham OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Herron OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Michael Mayer TE Toe Out

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Chiefs or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chiefs Season Insights

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by surrendering only 293.2 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (358.8 yards per game).

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by allowing just 17.5 points per game. They rank 11th on offense (22.8 points per game).

The Chiefs have been shining on both sides of the ball in the passing game, ranking fourth-best in passing offense (255.6 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (182.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Kansas City ranks 20th in run offense (103.1 rushing yards per game) and 15th in run defense (110.4 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Chiefs have forced 16 total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 24 times (24th in NFL) to register a turnover margin of -8, the fifth-worst in the NFL.

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders have been sputtering offensively, ranking fourth-worst with 284.9 total yards per game. They have been better defensively, surrendering 334.4 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).

The Raiders rank 25th in the NFL with 18.9 points per game on offense, and they rank 10th with 20.0 points surrendered per contest on defense.

With 201.1 passing yards per game on offense, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 11th, surrendering 209.6 passing yards per contest.

Las Vegas ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (83.7), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 124.9 rushing yards conceded per contest.

At -5, the Raiders own the 22nd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 19 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and 24 turnovers committed (24th in NFL).

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-600), Raiders (+425)

Chiefs (-600), Raiders (+425) Total: 40.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.