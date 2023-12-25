Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 28.5-point total set for Tatum on Monday is 1.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +144)

Jaylen Brown is putting up 22.8 points per game this season, 0.7 fewer than his points prop on Monday.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Brown averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Derrick White's 16.5 points per game are 1.0 point higher than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 4.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

White averages 5.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

White has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 24.7 points Davis scores per game are 2.8 less than his over/under on Monday.

He has collected 12.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (12.5).

Davis' assist average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +122)

LeBron James has racked up 25.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

James' season-long assist average -- 7.2 per game -- is 1.3 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

James' 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

