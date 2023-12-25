How to Watch the Celtics vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (22-6) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) on December 25, 2023.
Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 48% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.
- The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at second.
- The Celtics average 5.7 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow (114.2).
- Boston is 16-2 when scoring more than 114.2 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have performed better at home this year, scoring 122.7 points per game, compared to 117 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, allowing 107.1 points per game, compared to 112.3 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better at home this year, draining 17.2 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|Questionable
|Heel
