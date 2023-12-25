The Boston Celtics (22-6) hit the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. The point total is set at 234.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC and ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 234.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 10 of 28 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 234.5 points.

The average point total in Boston's games this season is 229.6, 4.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 26 times and won 20, or 76.9%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 20 of its 26 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 35.7% 119.9 233.9 109.7 223.9 227.3 Lakers 12 40% 114.0 233.9 114.2 223.9 229.3

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.

Against the spread, Boston has fared better at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

The Celtics score 119.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 114.2 the Lakers give up.

When Boston totals more than 114.2 points, it is 11-7 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Celtics and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 15-13 13-13 15-13 Lakers 13-17 4-4 15-15

Celtics vs. Lakers Point Insights

Celtics Lakers 119.9 Points Scored (PG) 114.0 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 11-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-7 16-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 12-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-8 17-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-5

