The Boston Celtics (22-6) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC and ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Lakers matchup.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Celtics vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +284 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 119.9 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are giving up 109.7 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

The Lakers put up 114 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a -5 scoring differential.

These two teams score a combined 233.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 223.9 points per game combined, 10.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 15-13-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 13-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Celtics and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +130 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.