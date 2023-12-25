Brandon Aiyuk vs. the Ravens' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 at Levi's Stadium, where they'll face Geno Stone and the Baltimore Ravens defense. For more stats and analysis on the 49ers receivers' matchup against the Ravens' pass defense, continue reading.
49ers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens
|143
|11
|12
|53
|9.44
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Geno Stone Insights
Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense
- Brandon Aiyuk's 1,090 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 86 times and has registered 59 receptions and six touchdowns.
- In the air, San Francisco has passed for 3,677 yards, or 262.6 per game -- that's the second-highest total in the league.
- The 49ers are scoring 30.4 points per game, the third-most in the league.
- San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 27.9 times per game, which is worst in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the 49ers have thrown the ball 54 times this season, placing them 20th in the league.
Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense
- Geno Stone has a team-high six interceptions to go along with 55 tackles and eight passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore is sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,600 (185.7 per game) and first in yards allowed per pass attempt (4.9).
- So far this season, opposing offenses have struggled to find the end zone against the Ravens' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 16.1 points allowed per game and second in the league with 287.9 yards allowed per contest.
- Baltimore has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 13 players have caught a touchdown against the Ravens this season.
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Geno Stone
|Rec. Targets
|86
|40
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|59
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18.5
|26
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1090
|55
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|83.8
|3.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|309
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|6
|6
|Interceptions
