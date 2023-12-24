When the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos go head to head in Week 16 on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET, will Tyquan Thornton get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Thornton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyquan Thornton score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Thornton has nine catches for 56 yards this season. He has been targeted 19 times, and puts up 8 yards per game.

Thornton does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Tyquan Thornton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Raiders 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 9 Commanders 4 1 7 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 2 19 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 5 3 17 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1 1 5 0

Rep Tyquan Thornton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.