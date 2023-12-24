Will Mike Gesicki Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 16?
When Mike Gesicki takes the field for the New England Patriots in their Week 16 matchup versus the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)
- Gesicki has put up 189 yards (on 22 catches) with one TD. He's been targeted 34 times, resulting in 15.8 yards per game.
- In one of 12 games this season, Gesicki has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.
Mike Gesicki Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|3
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|6
|5
|33
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|3
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|2
|1
|7
|0
