Mike Gesicki will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the league when his New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos in Week 16, on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET.

Gesicki has put up 189 receiving yards (after 22 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 34 times, and posts 15.8 yards per game.

Gesicki vs. the Broncos

Gesicki vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have conceded a TD pass to 20 opposing players this year.

Denver has allowed at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The 235.5 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Broncos' defense ranks 27th in the NFL by giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (25 total passing TDs).

Patriots Player Previews

Mike Gesicki Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Gesicki Receiving Insights

Gesicki, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this year.

Gesicki has received 7.3% of his team's 468 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He averages 5.6 yards per target this season (189 yards on 34 targets).

Gesicki, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (4.8% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

Gesicki has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Gesicki's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

