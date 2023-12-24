Will JuJu Smith-Schuster get into the end zone when the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Schuster has recorded 260 yards receiving (23.6 per game) and one TD, reeling in 29 balls on 47 targets.

In one of 11 games this season, Smith-Schuster has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1 Week 9 Commanders 7 6 51 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Giants 4 2 10 0 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6 4 90 0

