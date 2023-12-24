Hunter Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos starts at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday. All of Henry's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Henry has been targeted 61 times, with season stats of 419 yards on 42 receptions (10.0 per catch) and six TDs.

Hunter Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 16 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Henry 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 42 419 78 6 10.0

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 4 39 1 Week 10 Colts 5 3 21 0 Week 13 Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 14 @Steelers 3 3 40 2 Week 15 Chiefs 9 7 66 1

