Will Hunter Henry Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Hunter Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos starts at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday. All of Henry's stats can be found on this page.
In the passing game, Henry has been targeted 61 times, with season stats of 419 yards on 42 receptions (10.0 per catch) and six TDs.
Hunter Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Week 16 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Henry 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|61
|42
|419
|78
|6
|10.0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|6
|5
|56
|1
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|52
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|5
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|4
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|6
|4
|39
|1
|Week 10
|Colts
|5
|3
|21
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|4
|2
|15
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|3
|3
|40
|2
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|66
|1
