DeVante Parker has a good matchup when his New England Patriots play the Denver Broncos in Week 16 (Sunday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos allow 235.5 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Parker has 27 receptions for 308 yards so far this year. He has been targeted 44 times, and posts 30.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Parker and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Parker vs. the Broncos

Parker vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Denver has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 20 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Four opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Denver on the season.

The 235.5 passing yards per game given up by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense is 28th in the NFL by giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (25 total passing TDs).

Watch Patriots vs Broncos on Fubo!

DeVante Parker Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Parker with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Parker Receiving Insights

Parker, in four of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parker has received 9.4% of his team's 468 passing attempts this season (44 targets).

He has 308 receiving yards on 44 targets to rank 85th in league play with 7.0 yards per target.

Parker does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Parker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.