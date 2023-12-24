The New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos are slated to play in a Week 16 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday. Will Demario Douglas get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Demario Douglas score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Douglas has grabbed 39 passes for a team-best 443 yards. He has been targeted 60 times, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Douglas, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Demario Douglas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0 Week 10 Colts 9 6 84 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 6 49 0 Week 15 Chiefs 5 3 33 0

