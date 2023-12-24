With the Denver Broncos (7-7) and the New England Patriots (3-11) matching up on December 24 at Empower Field at Mile High, Russell Wilson and Bailey Zappe will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Patriots vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

Bailey Zappe vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Bailey Zappe 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 7 Games Played 14 60.2% Completion % 66.3% 719 (102.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,832 (202.3) 4 Touchdowns 24 4 Interceptions 8 31 (4.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 321 (22.9) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Bailey Zappe Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 188.5 yards

: Over/Under 188.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Broncos are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 25.1 points per game (30th in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver is having trouble this season, with 3,297 passing yards allowed (23rd in NFL). It ranks 28th with 25 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Broncos are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, surrendering the most rushing yards in the NFL with 2,057 (146.9 per game). They also rank 32nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.2).

Defensively, Denver ranks second in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 33.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 21st (57.7%).

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 203.5 yards

: Over/Under 203.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

