Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

America East Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Vermont

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 24-5
  • Overall Rank: 131st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
  • Last Game: L 70-69 vs Miami (OH)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Brown
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UMass-Lowell

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-8
  • Overall Rank: 184th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
  • Last Game: W 71-63 vs Boston University

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Emerson
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. New Hampshire

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 206th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
  • Last Game: W 81-71 vs Rhode Island

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iowa State
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Bryant

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 218th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
  • Last Game: W 104-86 vs Drexel

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

5. Albany (NY)

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 258th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
  • Last Game: L 89-73 vs South Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ LIU
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: SNY

6. Maine

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Overall Rank: 273rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
  • Last Game: L 82-74 vs Florida International

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Minnesota
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Peacock

7. Binghamton

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 288th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
  • Last Game: L 90-64 vs Saint Bonaventure

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Marywood
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UMBC

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 339th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
  • Last Game: L 103-81 vs Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: American
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. NJIT

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-24
  • Overall Rank: 351st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
  • Last Game: W 127-51 vs Medgar Evers

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Morgan State
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.