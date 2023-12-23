Will Trent Frederic find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

  • Frederic has scored in six of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (two shots).
  • Frederic has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:43 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

