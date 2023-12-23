Two hot squads square off when the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Friars are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of seven in a row.

Providence vs. Butler Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

This season, the Friars have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

Providence has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Friars are the 118th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 109th.

The 74.4 points per game the Friars average are just 4.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.6).

Providence is 10-1 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs score an average of 83.8 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 63.0 the Friars allow.

Butler has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Providence posted 9.0 more points per game (82.9) than it did in away games (73.9).

The Friars surrendered 70.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 in away games.

When playing at home, Providence sunk 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than in away games (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Butler put up 69.4 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (61.1).

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).

Beyond the arc, Butler drained fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

Butler Upcoming Schedule