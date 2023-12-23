The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Parker Wotherspoon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Wotherspoon stats and insights

  • Wotherspoon is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Wotherspoon has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

