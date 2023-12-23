Should you bet on Oskar Steen to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Steen has no points on the power play.

Steen's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:51 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:23 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:48 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

