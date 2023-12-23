Will Mason Lohrei Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 23?
Should you wager on Mason Lohrei to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lohrei stats and insights
- Lohrei has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
- Lohrei has zero points on the power play.
- Lohrei's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lohrei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.