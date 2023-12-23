Will Maine be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Maine's full tournament resume.

How Maine ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 224

Maine's best wins

Maine's signature victory this season came against the South Florida Bulls, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 212) in the RPI. Maine brought home the 70-59 win on the road on November 22. Peter Filipovity, as the top point-getter in the win over South Florida, tallied 23 points, while Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish was second on the team with 16.

Next best wins

69-56 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 252/RPI) on December 9

74-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 310/RPI) on December 6

60-49 at home over Brown (No. 323/RPI) on December 3

80-66 over Presbyterian (No. 336/RPI) on November 17

72-57 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 344/RPI) on November 29

Maine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-3

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Black Bears are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Black Bears have six Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 17th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

Schedule insights

Maine has been given the ninth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Black Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.

Maine has 17 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Maine's next game

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Maine Black Bears

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: Peacock

