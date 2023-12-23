Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum will battle when the Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) square off against the Boston Celtics (21-6) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, December 23 tipping off at 3:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info

Crypto.com Arena

Jayson Tatum vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 1132.2 1070.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.5 39.6 Fantasy Rank 14 21

Jayson Tatum vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum posts 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Celtics outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 118.9 points per game to rank sixth in the league while giving up 109.8 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +247 scoring differential overall.

Boston pulls down 46.9 rebounds per game (third in the league) while allowing 43.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

The Celtics make 16.0 three-pointers per game (first in the league) while shooting 37.4% from deep (12th in the NBA). They are making 1.9 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14.1 per game while shooting 37.1%.

Boston has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (11th in NBA action), 1.1 more than the 11.6 it forces on average (29th in the league).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Leonard's averages for the season are 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Clippers have a +154 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.0 points per game, ninth in the league, and are allowing 111.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

Los Angeles pulls down 44.0 rebounds per game (16th in league) while conceding 42.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

The Clippers make 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.4 on average.

Los Angeles has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (16th in league).

Jayson Tatum vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game 7.3 7.6 Usage Percentage 29.9% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 59.8% 63.1% Total Rebound Pct 12.7% 9.5% Assist Pct 18.3% 16.3%

