On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is James van Riemsdyk going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • In five of 30 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • On the power play, van Riemsdyk has accumulated four goals and four assists.
  • He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

