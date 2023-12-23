Jake DeBrusk will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Boston Bruins face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. If you're thinking about a wager on DeBrusk against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus this season, in 16:31 per game on the ice, is +5.

DeBrusk has a goal in four of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 30 games this year, DeBrusk has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In seven of 30 games this year, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that DeBrusk hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 30 Games 3 11 Points 1 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

