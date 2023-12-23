The Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) take on the Boston Celtics (21-6) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. James Harden of the Clippers and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Clippers

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: BSSC, NBCS-BOS

BSSC, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics topped the Kings on Wednesday, 144-119. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 28 points (and contributed six assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 28 5 6 0 0 0 Derrick White 28 2 7 1 3 6 Kristaps Porzingis 24 9 2 0 6 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 4.2 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game.

Brown averages 22.7 points, 4.8 boards and 3.7 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.6 points, 6.7 boards and 4.7 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers for the season are 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Watch Paul George, Tatum and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 24.9 4.9 4.2 1.0 1.0 1.7 Derrick White 20.1 4.3 5.2 1.6 1.6 3.7 Jayson Tatum 21.9 7.5 4.1 0.5 0.7 2.2 Jrue Holiday 13.2 5.6 4.4 1.4 0.7 2.2 Al Horford 8.2 6.7 2.7 0.4 0.9 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.