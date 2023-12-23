The Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) aim to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (21-6) on December 23, 2023.

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Clippers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Clippers allow to opponents.

Boston is 16-1 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Celtics score 7.4 more points per game (118.9) than the Clippers allow (111.5).

Boston is 18-3 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 122.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (114.8).

Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, surrendering 107.1 points per game, compared to 112.6 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better at home this year, making 17.2 treys per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Celtics Injuries