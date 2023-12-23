The Boston Celtics (21-6) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, ahead of a Saturday, December 23 game against the Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) at Crypto.com Arena, which starts at 3:30 PM ET.

The Celtics are coming off of a 144-119 win against the Kings in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown recorded 28 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Clippers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Ankle 19.2 6.9 1.7 Luke Kornet C Out Adductor 4.4 3.3 0.6 Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Ankle 26.8 8.7 4.2 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk SF Questionable Heel 1.6 0.8 0.4

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip), Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Hip)

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and NBCS-BOS

Celtics vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -1.5 230.5

