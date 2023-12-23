The Boston Celtics (16-5), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, take on the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10). The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSSC and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: BSSC, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gives the Celtics 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 22.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics are getting 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Derrick White this year.

The Celtics are getting 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this year.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George posts 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Kawhi Leonard averages 22.5 points, 3.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook posts 11.5 points, 6.6 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field.

Ivica Zubac averages 12.0 points, 0.9 assists and 9.1 boards.

James Harden posts 15.8 points, 4.4 boards and 6.8 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Celtics vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Celtics 113.0 Points Avg. 117.3 109.0 Points Allowed Avg. 108.8 47.0% Field Goal % 47.6% 37.0% Three Point % 36.4%

