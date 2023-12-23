The Boston Bruins (19-6-6) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) on the road on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

The Bruins' offense has scored 26 goals in their last 10 outings, while conceding 27 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into eight power-play goals (28.6%). They are 5-2-3 in those contests.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.

Bruins vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Wild 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-105)

Wild (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have gone 4-6-10 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 19-6-6.

Boston has 14 points (4-1-6) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins registered just one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).

Boston has finished 1-2-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals 23 times, and are 18-2-3 in those games (to record 39 points).

In the 12 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 6-3-3 to register 15 points.

In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 20 times, and went 10-6-4 (24 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 18th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 13th 31.3 Shots 30.1 20th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 30.7 16th 9th 23.96% Power Play % 18.1% 22nd 3rd 86.09% Penalty Kill % 72.57% 30th

Bruins vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

