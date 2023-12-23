How to Watch the Bruins vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, December 23, with the Bruins having dropped three straight games.
You can catch the action on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ to see the Bruins meet the Wild.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Wild Additional Info
Bruins vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|Wild
|4-3 (F/OT) MIN
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 82 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins rank 21st in the league with 96 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 26 goals over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|31
|19
|24
|43
|33
|20
|20%
|Brad Marchand
|31
|13
|14
|27
|29
|17
|33.3%
|Pavel Zacha
|28
|8
|13
|21
|11
|12
|51.4%
|Charlie Coyle
|31
|10
|10
|20
|14
|16
|52.3%
|James van Riemsdyk
|30
|6
|14
|20
|6
|2
|50%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 99 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 13th in the NHL.
- The Wild's 94 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|31
|11
|19
|30
|34
|10
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|31
|14
|8
|22
|8
|13
|49%
|Marco Rossi
|31
|11
|10
|21
|10
|12
|40.1%
|Matthew Boldy
|24
|9
|10
|19
|19
|21
|34.4%
