Entering a game against the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4), the Boston Bruins (19-6-6) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 at Xcel Energy Center.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Matt Grzelcyk D Questionable Undisclosed

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Mats Zuccarello RW Out Upper Body Jared Spurgeon D Questionable Lower Body Ryan Hartman RW Questionable Upper Body

Bruins vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins rank 21st in the league with 96 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Its goal differential (+14) makes the team seventh-best in the league.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 94 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Minnesota's total of 99 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.

Their -5 goal differential is 20th in the league.

