The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.
  • Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 154th.
  • The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.2 more points than the Owls give up (68.1).
  • Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 50.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has put together a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 28th.
  • The Owls score 15.8 more points per game (83.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (67.7).
  • When Florida Atlantic gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).
  • When playing at home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than on the road (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic scored more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (67.5).
  • Florida Atlantic drained more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama W 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois L 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International W 94-60 FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 64-54 MassMutual Center
12/23/2023 Arizona - T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/2/2024 East Carolina - FAU Arena

