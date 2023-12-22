In the upcoming matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Trent Frederic to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

In six of 30 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

Frederic has no points on the power play.

He has a 17.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:43 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2

Bruins vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

