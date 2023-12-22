Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 22?
Can we count on Pavel Zacha scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- Zacha has scored in eight of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- Zacha averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|21:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|6:42
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
