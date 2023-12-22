The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • In games Marquette shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 157th.
  • The 78.3 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 6.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.6).
  • Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • Georgetown has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.
  • The Hoyas put up eight more points per game (75.6) than the Golden Eagles allow (67.6).
  • Georgetown has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Marquette fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game away from home.
  • The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.7 on the road.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Hoyas allowed 5.8 fewer points per game at home (76) than away (81.8).
  • Georgetown sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State W 71-54 Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame W 72-68 Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 Creighton - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena

