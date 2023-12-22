Kennebec County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Kennebec County, Maine? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hill High School at Waterville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Waterville, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
