Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will face the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Fancy a wager on DeBrusk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

DeBrusk has a goal in four games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

DeBrusk has a point in 11 games this year through 29 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

DeBrusk has an assist in seven of 29 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that DeBrusk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 29 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

